On video: a new refereeing rule to win a penalty: fall like Mbappe and don't stay on your feet like Isak!

Two near-identical incidents have reignited one of football's oldest arguments. In the space of a weekend, Real Madrid against Racing Santander and Liverpool against Arsenal put referees and video technology back under the microscope. Kylian Mbappé won a penalty after contact with a Racing defender. Alexander Isak got nothing despite being clearly held by Jurriën Timber inside the box. The contrast could hardly have been sharper.
Real Madrid beat Racing Santander three-nil, and the referee pointed to the spot after Mbappé's contact with defender Mateo Prati. The French forward tucked away the opening goal from there.
That decision did not go down well with the hosts, who argued the contact fell well short of a penalty.
Racing captain Íñigo Sainz-Maza led the complaints, calling the challenge nowhere near a foul and insisting the contact was far too slight. Head coach José Alberto went further, slamming the inconsistency of VAR interventions and questioning why some cases get reviewed and others ignored.
Replays showed nothing worthy of a penalty, the Racing coach argued. Players are allowed to make contact with the ball, he added, but cannot bring down or hold an opponent, and the decision left him baffled and concerned.
Over at Anfield, Liverpool had the greater grievance. Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber grabbed a fistful of Alexander Isak's shirt inside the penalty area as the striker went to meet a cross. The tug threw him off balance and stopped him getting to the ball.
Television replays laid the pull bare. The referee waved play on, and a review did nothing to change his mind. Arsenal went on to win one-nil through Kai Havertz's 16th-minute goal.
Here lay the real irony: Isak neither hit the deck nor made a meal of it. That restraint drew a sarcastic jab from Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola, as described in the article, who said: "The mere fact that you are asking me whether he went down makes it clear. Next time, they'll have to tell Alexander to stay on the ground, otherwise they won't award the penalties."
So Mbappé profited from contact that enraged Racing, while Isak was denied despite a blatant shirt-pull. Together the two cases pose a loaded question that stretches far beyond these two matches: has throwing yourself to the turf now become more important than the foul itself?