Cristiano Ronaldo was back among the goals. The Al-Nassr captain found the net in controversial fashion against Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr travelled to the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium on Friday to face Al-Faisaly in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

The second goal came in the 49th minute. Ronaldo rose to meet a free-kick delivery from compatriot Joao Felix and headed it into the back of the net.

The referee first checked the video technology to confirm the goal stood, with Al-Nassr's players protesting around him. He awarded it after ruling that Ronaldo was onside.

That was not the end of the debate. Some social media users reckoned the goal had actually come off an Al-Faisaly defender into his own net, rather than off the Portuguese star.

Any argument was settled by the official website of the Saudi Roshn League, which credited the goal to Ronaldo.

According to the Opta statistics network, Al-Faisaly became the 25th team the "Madeira rocket" has scored against in the Roshn League. That takes him past Al-Hilal legend Nasser Al-Shamrani, who found the net against 24 teams.

Next in his sights are Salem Al-Dawsari and Syria's Omar Al-Soma, who have both scored against 27 teams, plus Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah on 26.

This was the 982nd goal of Ronaldo's career. He now sits just 18 short of becoming the first player in football history to reach the 1,000-goal mark.