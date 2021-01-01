‘On the wall, Simba SC must play like men’ – Da Rosa ahead of Kaizer Chiefs duel

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach is aware of how tough the challenge is but has asked his players for a proper response against Amakhosi

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated his players must play like men in order to pick up a meaningful result against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League.

After going down 4-0 in last week's quarter-final first leg, Wekundu wa Msimbazi will need to score at least four goals in order to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Da Rosa admitted they are in a tight spot and must respond in a big way if they are to see off Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“The challenge is big, the challenge is difficult but we believe nothing is impossible. The match we played on Saturday was a bad one for us and we were on a very bad day,” Da Rosa told reporters.

“We did too many mistakes; defensive mistakes specifically and now we are on the wall and if we play like men everything is possible on Saturday.

"We are very committed and determined and as I told the players we have to lift our attitude, be quicker movements, be aggressive and have high intensity.

“This is the Champions League and we must be committed and determined all through. I want to see that tomorrow from the beginning to the end.”

The tactician also emphasised the need to enjoy ball possession in areas Simba can hurt Chiefs, unlike how it was in the first-leg.

“We played well the other day and even the statistic show that because we had 66% ball possession and made more than 600 passes and we are going to play more directly because we need more opportunities to score,” he explained.

“We also need to be very balanced because we know Kaizer Chiefs can be very organised offensively.”

Despite the humiliation, Da Rosa is confident each and every player is buoyed for the home game.

“I am very happy with what I have seen in the training ground because I have seen dynamism and every player has shown me that they want to play. We are simply ready for this game knowing very well how it is a big match and how important it is,” he concluded.

At home, Simba have been very impressive in the Champions League this season as they are unbeaten.