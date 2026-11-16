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On an unforgettable night of football at Wembley, Harry Kane led England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Spain, having opened the scoring himself to send a strong message to Real Madrid: I am the striker you lost because you waited for Mbappé.

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While everyone else talked up England's victory and the end of Spain's unbeaten run, Madrid was asking a different question: what if this goalscorer were wearing white?

Kane opened the scoring in Sunday's clash between Spain and England, which finished 3-2 to the visitors. Once again he proved he is the best striker in the world right now. That goal was no mere friendly strike. It was a statement of intent, a message to every doubter, and to Real Madrid, who could have signed him.

The English striker is playing the best football of his career. He has scored 54 goals this year, 42 for Bayern Munich and 12 for England. He has won his first Ballon d'Or. He played a pivotal role in Bayern's historic treble and in England's rise to one of the best national teams in the world since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Spanish radio show "Carrusel Deportivo" tackled the subject of Kane's failed move to Real Madrid, picking apart his excellent season and his development as an out-and-out striker. That evolution was on full display against Spain, where Tuchel built every England attack around him.

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Kiko Narváez spoke first, hailing Kane as the best out-and-out striker to have played the game in the past four or five years. "After Benzema, the person to whom I would hand the baton is Harry Kane, without a doubt," he said.

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Had he been Real Madrid president, Narváez would have moved for the then Tottenham striker without hesitation. "If I had the money, and given Benzema's departure, I would have seized the opportunity to sign him because he would have given us five years of wonderful football," he said.

Antonio Romero then explained that the deal collapsed because Madrid were holding out for Mbappé. "Ancelotti wanted to complete this move, but it was not on the table because we were in a summer in which we were trying to sign Mbappé," he said.

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The club, in short, missed their chance on Kane because they wanted to wait for Mbappé to leave Paris Saint-Germain. "That is why Kane was not at Real Madrid," he said.

Rafa Alkorta added that Madrid also signed Jude Bellingham that year, spending more than 100 million on the English midfielder. "I think that was the summer in which we all thought Harry Kane was, without a doubt, a Real Madrid player," he said.

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Ancelotti saw Kane as a wonderful addition. The board chose to wait another year, and the following summer they signed Kylian Mbappé. Now, after his goal against Spain and the 3-2 win he led England to, everyone in Madrid is asking the same thing: was the wait worth the price?