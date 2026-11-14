On the night of Ronaldo's farewell: Portugal suffer their worst home defeat in history!

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Portugal suffered one of the worst defeats in their history, falling to their guests Denmark (4-1) on Saturday evening at the Braga Municipal Stadium, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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The sailors conceded four goals in a single match for the first time since the 4-2 defeat to Germany at the European Championship on 19 June 2021.

Harsher still, Portugal fell four goals behind in a competitive match on home soil for the first time in their history, before Bernardo Silva struck late to pull one back and make it 4-1.

You have to go back to 3 September 2010 for the last time Portugal shipped four at home, a 4-4 draw with Cyprus in Guimarães.

The Denmark loss carried another unwanted record. It was the heaviest defeat Portugal have ever suffered on home soil in a competitive match.

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The result also marks Portugal's worst reverse since the Netherlands beat them 3-0 in a friendly on 26 June 2018.

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Denmark took control after the break. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, following a handball by Rúben Dias. Rasmus Højlund doubled the lead in the 50th minute, then added a third seven minutes later.

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Portugal's misery deepened when Joachim Andersen made it four in the 75th minute, leaving the hosts in a historic four-goal hole in a competitive match at home. Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva grabbed a consolation in the third minute of added time.

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This was Portugal's first match since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football. A night meant to honour the former captain turned into a grim evening for the team and its supporters.

Before kick-off, Portugal's players wore the number 7 shirt in tribute to Ronaldo, and the stands joined in with their own gestures of appreciation for his career.

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Ronaldo bowed out after 234 caps and 146 goals, Portugal's all-time top scorer, having led them to the European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025.

The heavy defeat did not cost Portugal top spot in Group Four of the Nations League's top tier. Already through to the quarter-finals before kick-off, they stayed on 12 points, while Denmark climbed to 9 and kept their hopes alive going into the final round.

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Portugal face Wales in the final round, while Denmark play Norway, two matches that will decide the group's other qualifier.

Make no mistake, this defeat stands as a glaring low at the dawn of the post-Ronaldo era. It laid bare serious defensive problems against an opponent who took their chances with ruthless efficiency.