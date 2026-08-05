On the doorstep of Paris Saint-Germain: former Barcelona star appears in a Real Madrid shirt

France's Lucas Digne, the former Barcelona left-back and Aston Villa player, sparked a wide wave of reaction after appearing in a Real Madrid shirt.

The clip surfaced via the Spanish newspaper "Marca", and it comes despite the player being close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Seeing Digne in the shirt of Barcelona's traditional rivals was striking. He had, after all, defended the colours of the Catalan club between 2016 and 2018, before leaving for Everton and then Aston Villa.

Now the Frenchman stands on the verge of a new experience in the French league, with Paris Saint-Germain having finalised their agreement to sign him during the current summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had confirmed that Paris reached a verbal agreement with the player, and informed Aston Villa of their intention to pay the release clause in his contract, which is less than 10 million euros, following the end of the player's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to Romano, Digne agreed to move to the French champions, accepting a backup role to Portugal's Nuno Mendes at left-back.

His appearance in a Real Madrid shirt has nothing to do with any transfer, yet it sparked plenty of comments among the fans. Given his Barcelona past, it stole the spotlight before he completes his anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain.

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