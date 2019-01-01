On-loan Bayern starlet Adrian Fein ready for first-team, says former coach

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently enjoying life at Hamburg, but could return to parent club Bayern Munich next season

Former II coach Holger Seitz says Adrian Fein is ready to play for the first team.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from the German champions at Hamburg in the 2. , but has been backed by his former boss to make the step up to the top-flight next season.

Fein has progressed through the youth sides at Bayern, and previously played 21 games in the 2. Bundesliga on his first loan spell at SSV Jahn Regensburg. He is now with HSV this time around, and has become a regular for the club at the heart of their midfield.

The German’s contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2021, and former coach Seitz, who is the current Bayern Campus director, feels the player is ready to battle it out with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Javi Martinez for a place in the starting 11.

"Adrian for me has so far shown that he can also play a role among our professionals," Seitz told TZ.

"HSV could not currently imagine life without Adrian Fein, because he has a dominant role there."

Born in Munich, the young midfielder has progressed through the club’s youth teams since the age of seven, having also worked his way through the national team youth levels.

He has one goal and three assists to his name this season in all competitions, and has been instrumental in helping HSV climb to the top of the table after 14 games.

A disastrous 2017-18 campaign saw the former European Cup winners relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in the competition’s 55-year history.

But they are on track to win promotion back to the top division, with their star youngster central to their success this season.

In a recent interview with Goal and SPOX, Fein expressed his admiration for his current club, but also signalled his intentions to one day assert himself in the Bayern Munich midfield.

"Of course I'm dreaming of playing for Bayern one day in the Bundesliga," he said.

"I'm from Munich and have been a big fan of the club since childhood. Still, I do not have a career plan that requires me to play for Bayern in two or three years.

"Even if I did not make it to FCB in nine years, I would say that I had a successful career."