On fire Kaizer Chiefs will give Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane a lesson - Seale

The former Amakhosi defender is expecting a win for the Soweto giants against Masandawana on Sunday

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated Premier Soccer League ( ) match involving and set for this weekend, Chiefs legend Rudolph Seale tips his former side to give coach Pitso Mosimane a lesson or two.

The retired defender has backed the in-form Amakhosi to head to the capital city and collect maximum points to consolidate their top spot in the league, saying Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat will be key at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Moreover, the Soweto-born legend has urged coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops to take advantage of their rich vein of form as far as their PSL title ambitions are concerned.

“I think if you would ask me this question two years ago, to me it would be obvious that Pitso will win but right now I cannot say so. Not based on the game where we beat them 4-2 and but on how Chiefs are paying this season, Chiefs is on fire,” Seale told Goal.

“The game can go either way but I give my money to Chiefs, they are on it. I am happy with the season so far. Beating Sundowns in the Shell Helix Cup shows it’s not impossible to do it again, the confidence is there and Pitso will get his lesson on Sunday.”

Speaking about the impact of former Masandawana players in the form of Billiat and Castro, the legend believes the duo will be a threat against the hosts’ defence.

“They will have a massive influence on this game, Castro scored three and Billiat has got something to prove,” continued the former Bafana Bafana international.

"Billiat knows he’s not proven his worth at Chiefs as yet and with Castro, these two boys have a big say in the game. This one lies on their shoulders.

“Their form and creativity will be very important for this game and I hope they rise to the occasion. On the other hand, Castro will want to say scoring three was not a fluke and also say it was an error to let me go. However, we can say all we want but the decisions rest on the coaching staff.

“For me, I would like to see the partnership but the coaches may choose Samir Nurkovic and Billiat upfront and perhaps rest Castro for the second half, but we all know how important it is to have a good first half. I’m looking forward to the game and I hope things go well for Chiefs.”

With the Soweto giants currently occupying the top of the table with 19 points with a single defeat after eight games and Sundowns second with 18, the 52-year-old wants Chiefs to keep grinding and not take the feet off the pedal.

“As much as we speak about their form and their hunger, Chiefs must also use it to their advantage because football can change and tables can turn,” he added.

“You can sit as number one for the rest of the season but still lose the league title in the end.

"If I can take you back to our days, coach Jeff Butler would look at the log table and look at the blocks may be of five games, he would say give me seven points here out of these games.

"Sometimes we would go all out and give 10 out of 10. So, Chiefs must forget about the rest and win their games.”