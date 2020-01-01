Omeruo and Awaziem's Leganes relegated from La Liga after Real Madrid draw

The Nigeria internationals watched on from the bench as their team suffered relegation from the Spanish top-flight in the final game of the season

's Roger Assale was on target as Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem's suffered relegation from following their 2-2 draw against .

Assale came off the bench in the 55th minute to score a 78th-minute equaliser for Javier Aguirre's men after goals from Sergio Ramos and Asensio had put the league champions ahead.

Omeruo and Awaziem could not help the hosts from avoiding relegation to the second division as they were unused substitutes alongside 's Aymane Mourid at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Sunday.

Assale's goal was his second in the Spanish top-flight this season, after opening his goal account against on Thursday.

Since the resumption of football in after the coronavirus hiatus, Leganes were the only team that took points off Zinedine Zidane's men with the draw.

Omeruo joined Aguirre's men permanently from last summer and he made 23 league appearances this season with a goal to his name.

The Super Eagles defender recently recovered from a hamstring injury and did not play for the Cucumber Growers since his last outing against on June 30.

Awaziem who is on loan from Portuguese outfit , played 26 games for Leganes and was a key fixture in Aguirre's defence.

After winning eight matches and losing 18 matches, Leganes ended the 2019-20 La Liga in the 18th spot with 35 points from 37 matches, a point adrift of safety.

They will be playing in the Segunda division next season with and Mallorca.