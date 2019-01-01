Olympics Qualifier: ‘We will get a favourable result’ - Refiloe Jane confident Banyana can win in Botswana

The South Africa captain is confident of her country’s chances against their Cosafa rivals in Gaborone

women's captain Refiloe Jane is confident about her team's chances of overcoming Botswana in the second round, the first leg of the Olympic Qualifiers on Friday.

The two-time Olympic participants go into this encounter as favourites having competed at a maiden Women's World Cup in in June and also won the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup.

Victory for Banyana in Gaborone will boost their quest of reaching the third round ahead of the second leg on September 3 in Soweto.

In spite of their record seventh regional triumph early August, the forward, who scored five goals, is upbeat ahead of the clash.

“The preparations we had from the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Cup early this month in Port Elizabeth, which we won, are still intact," Jane told the media.

"It is just a matter of continuing from where we left off. To add on to that is the return of the overseas-based, which is a major boost.

"We are playing Botswana in their backyard, which means it will not be an easy match.

"So we have to go there prepared and make sure we get a favourable result that we can take back home for the second leg – any indifferent result will put us on the back foot when we meet on Tuesday (3 September)."



The encounter scheduled to kick off at 7pm South African time will be played at the Botswana National Stadium.