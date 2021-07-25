Olympics Football Fan View: I see a future for Bafana Bafana - Mixed reactions as France win
Luther Singh missed a penalty for South Africa who went on to surrender their lead three times to fall 4-3 against France in the Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on Sunday.
Fifa World Cup winner Andre-Pierre Gignac’s treble inspired the French to victory. The experienced striker hit back each time as Kobamelo Kodisang (53th-minute), Evidence Makgopa (73rd), and Teboho Mokoena (82nd) scored for South Africa before Teji Savanier’s stoppage-time goal handed France their first victory in the competition.
South Africa lost 1-0 against hosts Japan in their first game in Group A earlier in the week.
Fans and supporters have taken to their social media accounts where they have shared their reactions to the match.