Olympic qualifier: Kenya bundled out of the race by Zambia

The East African nation suffered a defeat away from home to end their dreams of advancing to the final round

Harambee Starlets have been knocked out of the race to the 2020 Olympics after falling to Shepolopolo 1-0 on Monday.

had drawn 2-2 with their counterparts from Zambia in the first leg played in Nairobi last week on Friday and aimed at winning away to advance. A high scoring draw could have also worked for the David Ouma led Starlets.

After managing to keep the hosts silent for close to an hour, Starlets collapsed in the 58th minute and allowed Mweemba Lushomo to score the decisive goal. The defenders had failed to keep the ball out of the danger zone, and the attacker managed to bang home what turned out to be the winner.

Despite efforts by Kenya to get at least a draw, Zambia managed to keep them out of their danger zone to advance to the next round where they will play either or .

The two sides played to a goalless draw in the first leg in Ivory Coast, and Cameroon will be aiming at capitalizing with home ground advantage on Tuesday to advance.

The winner between Zambia and Ivory Coast or Cameroon will seal their place in next year's Olympics to be held in Tokyo, .

Article continues below

Zambia XI: Natasha Hazel, Margaret Belemu, Marthe Tembo, Anita Mulenga, Mweemba Lushomo, Rhoda Chileshe, Zulu Misozi, Mary Mwakapila, Rachael Kundananji, Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda

Kenya XI: Annette Kundu, Vivian Nasaka, Wincate Kaari, Dorcas Shikobe, Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Corazone, Elizabeth Wambui, Cynthia Shilwatso, Sheril Andiba, Mwanalima Adam, Gentrix Shikangwa