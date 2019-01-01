Olympic champion Semenya signs for South African football club

The gold-medalist runner is ready to bring her speed to the football pitch

Olympic champion Caster Semenya is set to play football in 2020 after joining South African club JVW.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist in the 800 metres, Semenya could make her football debut next year.

JVW, who are owned by women's captain Janine van Wyk, announced the signing of the 28-year-old on Thursday.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team," Semenya said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club."

Semenya's atheltics career has been plagued by issues surrounding her testosterone levels and she won't be allowed to compete at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha later this year.

The situation has left Semenya frustrated and she hopes her case can set an example for future generations.

"We are all human. It doesn't matter what differences that we have in our bodies," she told BBC Sport in July.

"At the end of the day, sport unites people and it speaks to the youth in a language they understand.

"I cannot say I've been victimised. I think I set an example. I think I'm in this world for a reason. I think I am a living testimony."



Semenya will train with JVW but cannot make her debut in the SAFA Sasol Women's League until 2020 due to the transfer window being closed.

Van Wyk, who recently left JVW for Danish club Fortuna Hjorring, welcomed the signing of 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Semenya.

"I am extremely elated to have such an iconic athlete join my football club," she said.

"I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women's clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills.

"I welcomed her at her first training with the team on Tuesday, and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals.

"I look forward to her working with coach Ciara [Picco] and our first team where I am sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020.

"Although I won't be here for the rest of the year, as I have just signed with Fortuna Hjorring, I have no doubt that Caster will fit right in, and enjoy her time at the club."