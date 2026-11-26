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A nightmare first hour, then a fantastic final half-hour. Milan fight back from 2-0 down in Athens. Amorim gets his substitutions right, and Hutchinson leads the comeback.

MILAN

Maignan 5.5: Fails to come out for the corner and is unlucky to turn the ball into his own net. Some of his clearances go astray too. Not his best performance since joining Milan.

Gila 6.5: Embraces the combative atmosphere from the start and holds nothing back. Struggles early on but grows into the game.

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De Winter 5: A poor night for the Belgian defender. His mistakes help the Greek side's attackers, notably for Jota's second goal. An unfocused display with a slightly careless attitude. Distracted. (from 53' Tomori 6.5: Brings aggression and steps in to win the ball. Makes a difference.)

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Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 MIL

Diawara 6: Keeps the hosts' Mexican striker Gonzalez under control. Makes no obvious mistakes, even when Olympiacos raise the tempo and push forward through their attacking midfielders. Solid. (from 67' Terracciano 6: Holds firm, a step forward after a difficult spell)

Estupiñán 5: After starting four games on the bench, this could and should have been his big opportunity. He wastes it. Offers little going forward, defends poorly and makes plenty of mistakes when bringing the ball out. Disappointing. (from 46' Musah 6.5: Nullifies Pedersen's powerful display and offers far more than Estupiñán in build-up play. Provides balance)

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Jashari 5.5: Off the pace and short of ideas when building play. The Swiss midfielder is among the worst players on the pitch in the first part of the game. Improves slightly once Pulisic comes on and helps him build attacks. Must improve.

Rabiot 6: Once again less sparkling and commanding on a Thursday night than he is in league games. His experience helps Milan protect their lead late on, though.

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Hutchinson 8: A night to remember for the former Nottingham Forrest player. He scores his first goal in European competition with a superb solo effort, then sets up Cisse and Pulisic as Milan complete the comeback. Man of the match

Cisse 7.5: Becomes the youngest player in Milan's history to score four goals in a European competition. With a poacher's finish worthy of a seasoned No.9, he scores his 10th goal of what has already been an extraordinary season. Goalscorer. (from 83' Comotto n/a)

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Moreira 7: Struggles to find the right position to hurt the opposition in the first half. Changes gear after the break and becomes unstoppable, scoring both his first goal for Milan in European competition and the first of his career. Pure energy.

Gonçalo Ramos 5.5: 'Cleans up' the first two or three balls well, showing his usual tactical intelligence. Drops out of the game after the first hard challenge, and Amorim takes him off as a precaution. (from 46' Pulisic 7.5: Captain America cannot stop scoring: his fifth goal in his last six games gives his team a hugely important victory)

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Coach Amorim 7: Wins it with his substitutions. Musah at full-back and Pulisic behind Cisse prove spot-on calls.

OLYMPIACOS

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Ortega 5: Not particularly at fault for the goals conceded. Picks the ball out of the net four times and can do little about it.

Smajlović 5: Hutchinson overwhelms him, and he gives the Milan player too much room to shoot for the goal that sparks the comeback.

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Pirola 6.5: Helps create the opening goal and denies Cisse what looked a certain goal. Absolutely fired up, though he loses half a mark for struggling badly at the end.

Retsos 5.5: Plays hard, sometimes too hard. Feels the pressure of the occasion and ends up overwhelmed by Milan's surge. (from 82' Toufakis n/a)

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Onyemaechi 5.5: Barely involved at either end.

Pedersen 6.5: A thorn in Milan's side for the first hour. Attacks with real force. (from 67' Saliakas 5.5: A clear step down from Pedersen)

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Freuler 6: Wins the ball back and distributes it simply. Olympiacos play well for as long as he has energy in his legs.

Sá 5: Makes an unsporting fuss after an accidental blow from Cisse, offers little protection for the defence and rarely looks clear-headed on the ball.

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Martins 6.5: Tests Maignan twice from distance and is his side's most inspired player. (from 72' Fortounis 5.5: Barely involved)

Silva 6.5: Scores a fine goal and attacks every ball with intensity.

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González 5: Diawara dominates him in the air, while his movement is limited and poor. (from 67' Yaremchuk 5.5: Few playable balls)

Coach Alguacil