Olunga scores as Kashiwa Reysol dispatch Gamba Osaka in J League Cup

The Kenyan was on target as the 2019 J2 League champions started their top-flight campaign on the right footing

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored in the J as Kashiwa Reysol defeated Gamba Osaka 1-0 on Sunday at Suita Football City Stadium.

Olunga took only 24 minutes to earn his debut goal in 's cup competition as he netted his second goal for Kashiwa Reysol in 2020.

The former striker had also scored on February 9 when Kashiwa Reysol defeated JEFF United 2-0.

Olunga emerged the second top scorer in the J2 League following a stellar season that saw them regain their top-flight status in 2019. Only Leonardo Nascimento Lopes de Souza of , who led the scorer's chart, bettered Olunga's tally.

The Brazilian scored 28 goals compared to Olunga's 27.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has welcomed Olunga's goal saying it is exactly what he needs as a striker.

“It is very encouraging for him as a striker because he needs to start the season on the right footing. He was in good form last season and he hopes to have a better one in the top league, I think so,” Oduor told Goal.

“His team needs him at the top level too.”

Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol will face Consadole Sapporo on February 22 at home in a J1 League match as they aim to have a dream start in the competition.

Gamba Osaka will be away to face Yokohama Marinos on February 23 for their respective J1 League tie.

Kashiwa Reysol and Shonan Bellmare are currently leading Group D with three points after the latter won their tie against Oita Trinita on Sunday too.

Kashiwa Reysol and Shonan Bellmare will meet on February 26 in their second group match.