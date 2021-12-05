Olunga: Kenya and Al Duhail SC star named Qatar Super League's October-November best player

Kenya captain and Al Duhail SC forward Michael Olunga has been named the Qatar Super League's best player for the months of October and November.

This is the second accolade the Harambee Stars skipper has bagged in recent times after scooping the AFC Champions League Golden Boot with nine goals.

The former Tusker and Gor Mahia forward featured in five games between October 17 and November 3, where he found the back of the net five times.

.@DuhailSC striker @OgadaOlunga has won the Best Player award for October / November, 2021 🏅👏 pic.twitter.com/Xu2QHfBwg6 — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) December 5, 2021

In those games, the Kenyan played against Al Rayyan, Al Wakkrah, Al Shamal, and Qatar SC in October, before a game against the local giants - Al Sadd - at the beginning of November.

He scored one goal - in the 55th minute - against Al Rayyan when they won 3-0 at home on October 17. The other goals were scored by Edmilson Junior and Almoez Ali.

On October 25, Olunga, 27, scored the only goal of the encounter against Al Shamal. In the 2-1 victory against Qatar SC on October 30, the centre-forward scored the second goal for Al Duhail after Naam Tae-Hee had opened the score.

The former Kashiwa Reysol striker bagged a brace - as he scored in either half - against Al Sadd at the beginning of November in a game that ended in a 3-3 draw.

This is the very first time the towering striker has won the award since he joined the Qatari club from Kashiwa Reysol of Japan.

When he was named the Champions League's top scorer, Olunga scored nine goals in six games to become the only Kenyan and Al Duhail star to scoop the coveted award.

Although the former Thika United striker has been shining at club level, he was unable to help Kenya progress in the Caf World Cup qualifiers as they failed to emerge top of Group E that also had Mali, the eventual winners, Rwanda and Uganda.

Olunga was appointed Harambee Stars captain by Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee - who resigned after two qualifiers against the Cranes and Amavubi - replacing Victor Wanyama of CF Montreal.