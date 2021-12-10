Kenya and Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga has been nominated for the AFC Champions League's goal of the 2021 season award.

The former Kashiwa Reysol forward is set to contest for the award after recently bagging the golden boot of the competition. He scored nine goals in six matches to emerge as the top scorer even though Al Duhail did not progress to the knockout stage.

The goal against Al Ahli on April 30 is the one that has been nominated to be voted for as the season's best.

"In a tense final group stage encounter between Qatar's Al Duhail SC and Al Ahli Saudi FC, it was the competition’s leading scorer who broke the deadlock," AFC Champions League's website described Olunga's goal.

"[Michael] Olunga lined up a free-kick from 25 yards out and powered in a shot underneath the wall and past Mohammed Al Owais for his ninth and final goal of the campaign."

Olunga will compete with, among others, Nasser Al Dawsari of Al Hilal who scored the fastest goal of the showpiece event against FC Pohang Steelers.

Al Dawsari collected the ball from 15 yards out of the opponent's half, made a few steps before he fired a powerful shot into the back of the net.

Lee Dong-gyeong of Ulsan Hyundai FC is the other nominee for the award. His goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - on October 17 - is the one that has been selected to rival Olunga's.

In extra time, Dong-gyeong hit a swerving, outside-of-the-foot effort that flew past Song Bum-keun to send the holders into the semi-finals.

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai's Carlos Eduardo has also been shortlisted for his strike against AGMK FC on April 24.

Al Ahli Dubai took the lead against the opponents during a group stage game courtesy of Eduardo brilliance.

The Brazilian picked up the ball that was slightly behind him before he fired a clinical overhead shot.

Shu Kurata of Gamba Osaka, Esteghlal FC's Mehdi Ghaedi, Diogo of BG Pathum United, Beijing FC's Liang Shaowen, Driss Fettouhi of Al Ahli Saudi FC, Hiroyuki Abe of Nagoya Grampus are the other stars who will compete against Olunga.