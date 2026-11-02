'The Saudi league is tough!' - Ollie Watkins reveals his biggest surprise at Al-Hilal after swapping Premier League and Aston Villa for Middle East

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Former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has admitted that the high standard of competition in the Saudi Pro League caught him off guard following his move to Al-Hilal. Despite spending years testing himself in England's top flight, the 30-year-old forward has been impressed by the technical and physical demands of Middle Eastern football.

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English striker praises domestic standard

Watkins has spoken glowingly about the overall strength of Saudi Arabian clubs after gaining first-hand experience across both domestic and Asian fixtures since leaving Birmingham. Having arrived with outside perceptions of what the division would look like, the England international quickly realised how competitive the environment truly is. Speaking after a strong run of games in Riyadh, the forward reflected on his adaptation to his new surroundings.

Physical demands rival English football

Having spent several seasons competing in one of Europe's most demanding divisions with Villa before moving to the Middle East, the frontman feels well placed to judge the standard on offer. Assessing his time in the division so far, Watkins told reporters, as quoted by winwin.com: "The Saudi league is tough, and I was surprised by the quality of the clubs and the fundamentals. I'm very happy to be here in Saudi Arabia."

Those remarks echo the sentiments the striker shared immediately after making his Al-Hilal debut against Al-Ahli back in September. Following that maiden appearance, the former Villa talisman noted that the physical output required and the calibre of opposition players matched the intensity he had grown accustomed to throughout his career in the Premier League.

Prolific output fuels title charge

Watkins has wasted little time making his mark on the pitch since arriving in Riyadh, registering five goals and five assists across eight appearances in the Saudi Pro League so far. Alongside that domestic return, the 30-year-old has also found the net once in two outings in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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His immediate impact in the final third has helped head coach Simone Inzaghi's side climb to the summit of the domestic table with 30 points from 11 matches. That tally leaves the leaders sitting two points clear of both second-placed Al Qadsiah - who have already played 12 games - and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who also hold 28 points from 11 fixtures.

Continental test awaits Riyadh giants

Inzaghi's squad must now briefly set their domestic title defence aside as they turn their attention back to continental duties in midweek. Al-Hilal welcome Shabab Al Ahli to Riyadh for a Matchday 4 clash in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, November 3. Watkins will be looking to build on his impressive scoring record as the Saudi leaders aim to maintain their momentum across both fronts.