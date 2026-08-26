Ollie Watkins is set to leave Aston Villa for Al-Hilal, with Fabrizio Romano delivering his trademark "here we go". Villa have also all but lined up his replacement: Nicolas Jackson.

Italian transfer expert Romano says Aston Villa have accepted a bid of €58.4 million, plus €2 million in bonuses. Watkins will travel to Saudi Arabia this week to complete the move.

His annual salary at the Saudi club had previously been reported at around €17 million. Simone Inzaghi will soon have plenty of attacking options. Karim Benzema (38) is also still at Al-Hilal, who also strengthened their squad earlier this summer with Crysencio Summerville.

Aston Villa signed Watkins (30) from Brentford in 2020. He has since racked up 108 goals and 47 assists in 278 official appearances for the club.

Villa have moved for Jackson as they search for a replacement for Watkins. The 25-year-old Chelsea striker is open to the move, with the two clubs only needing to settle the final details.

In converted terms, Jackson's impending move to Aston Villa is worth just under €76 million. That is more than double the €37 million Chelsea paid Villarreal for him in 2023.

Jackson has made 81 appearances for Chelsea since then, scoring 30 goals and supplying 12 assists. Last season he was loaned out to Bayern Munich: 34 matches, 11 goals, 4 assists.