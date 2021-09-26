Oliseh surprised by Arsenal's ‘tactical discipline’ in victory over Tottenham Hotspur

The Gunners continued their winning run with three first-half goals that powered them to a comfortable win over their local rivals

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has by Arsenal’s performance in their 3-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s North London derby.

First-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners a deserved lead that powered them to their third straight win in the Premier League.

Arsenal put on a commanding display at the Emirates Stadium to compound Spurs’ woes in the league as they have now conceded three goals in their last three league games.

After the match, Oliseh did not hesitate to commend Arsenal's performance and he lauded the players for their discipline and attitude after seeing them bounce back from their disappointing start to the season and climb to 10th in the Premier League table with nine points from six matches.

The former Ajax midfielder also reserved special praise for Bukayo Saka as the man-of-the-match after he grabbed a goal and an assist in the encounter.

"Rarely do I get “pleasantly surprised” like today, Watching Arsenal’s renaissance (I hope) vs. Tottenham. Not just because they won, but the qualitative manner, commanding, and tactical discipline they showed from word Go!. Glad for on fire MVP Bukayo Saka !! Bravo,” Oliseh tweeted.

Arsenal manager Arteta, on his part, was satisfied with his team's performance and he concluded that his players finally got a quality they have been missing on Sunday.

It was the third time the Gunners have scored three goals or more in a match this season, after a 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion and 3-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon both in the League Cup.

The Spanish coach told the club’s website: “Well certainly, I think we all agree that we saw a team that convinced from the beginning, with good energy and high rhythm, with a lot of quality, great cohesion and understanding of what we wanted to do with and without the ball.

“Then we were super efficient. That is something we have been lacking in the final third, the right pass, the shot to hit the target more and I think we did that all really well in the first half.”