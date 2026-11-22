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Michael Olise apparently disapproves of how Bayern Munich have treated his team-mate Jamal Musiala in recent days.

Olise liked a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano from his official Instagram account. It features a picture of Musiala and a quote from a public statement by players' union FIFPRO about comments from several Bayern officials on Musiala. “Bayern Munich must respect Musiala,” it says. Romano's post drew several hundred thousand likes, including Olise's.

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Club patron Uli Hoeneß raised doubts about the 23-year-old's ability to perform two weeks ago. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge followed in recent days. Rummenigge was particularly forthright on Friday evening on the sidelines of Bayern's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Cologne. He told Sky: “What we know, unfortunately, suggests it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has often shown here in this stadium.”

Musiala has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief but treatable absence seizures . According to Bild, finding the right medication to treat Musiala’s absence seizures remains “a major challenge”. Musiala reportedly had another absence seizure last Monday .

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The issue carries particular weight because Musiala has been among the highest earners at Säbener Straße since extending his contract in February 2025, on an estimated €25 million a year. Bayern want a salary adjustment to close the gap between his pay and performances, and have made that wish more or less clear.

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Have Bayern's remarks about Musiala scored an own goal with Michael Olise?

Former Bundesliga player Maik Franz, vice-president of the Association of Contract Footballers (VDV) for four years, believes Bayern may have scored an own goal over Olise with their public remarks . He said on Sunday on Sport1’s ‘Doppelpass’: “In Michael Olise, you may have the next world footballer of the year in your ranks. You want him to extend his contract and earn a high salary too. But in the back of his mind, he’ll be thinking: ‘If I get ill or injured and don’t perform, I’ll be publicly thrown to the wolves.’ Wow, I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favours.”

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Olise's contract in Munich runs until 2029. Bayern want to keep him beyond that , but the France international has yet to comment. Rumours persist that he is a preferred target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

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Olise suffered bruising to his midfoot in a challenge against Cologne on Friday evening. He will “probably” miss Wednesday evening’s Champions League match against Lille, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday on the sidelines of the annual general meeting at Munich’s BMW Park .