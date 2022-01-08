Olise outshines Afobe as Crystal Palace fight back to eliminate Millwall from FA Cup

Michael Olise scored and assisted a goal as Crystal Palace fought back to beat Benik Afobe's Millwall 2-1 in their FA Cup fourth round fixture.

Afobe got the hosts off to a perfect at the Den with the opening goal in the 17th minute but it was not enough to help them advance to the next stage.

The DR Congo star’s effort was his sixth goal after 19 appearances in all competitions since his loan signing from Stoke City in July.

Immediately after the restart, Olise inspired Crystal Palace’s comeback with his equaliser in the 46th minute following an assist from Conor Gallagher.

A few minutes later, the Nigerian descent made another goalscoring contribution for Patrick Vieira's side with his assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 58th minute.

Olise has now contributed three goals and four assists in 14 matches for Crystal Palace in all competitions this season.

The 20-year-old was on parade for 88 minutes alongside Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp while Nigeria's Eberechi Eze came off the bench for Christian Benteke, four minutes after the hour-mark.

Afobe, on the other hand, saw 81 minutes of action before he was replaced, the same as Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo.

Saturday's result means Millwall have now lost back-to-back games and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they battle Nottingham Forest in the Championship on January 15.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will turn their attention to the Premier League when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the M23 derby on January 14.