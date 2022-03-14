Olise is a world class talent! Fans go crazy for Crystal Palace youngster's display against Manchester City
Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise has been tipped to be the next big thing in football following his remarkable showing against Manchester City on Monday night.
Notwithstanding the talents in Pep Guardiola’s squad, the 20-year-old shone like a million stars as the Eagles settled for a 0-0 draw against the Citizens at Selhurst Park.
Aside from his blistering speed - which troubled the visitors' defenders - Olise’s silky skills earned him rave reviews with fans going on social media to applaud his incredible talent.
Below are how the Nigeria prospect sent football faithful into a frenzy.
Even at his superb performance, he was substituted for Ghana international Jordan Ayew in the 65th minute by manager Patrick Vieira - a decision that did not go well with many fans.
One of Crystal Palace’s youngster’s best moments against City saw him dribble Phil Foden. That alone drew several humorous comments from other football fans.
What do you make of Olise’s talent? Let us know in the comments.