Olisa Ndah: New twist in transfer saga of Serie A-linked Orlando Pirates defender

Mike Makaab, the agent of Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah, has issued the latest news regarding the possible transfer of the player.

Ndah was being linked with a move to Italy

But he started struggling for game time

His agent suggests the move is off

WHAT HAPPENED? Since January 2023, Ndah has been reported to be a transfer target of a Serie A side. The centre-back has been with the Buccaneers for two seasons but is already said to have attracted interest from Sassuolo despite seeing limited game time last season.

His agent has previously confirmed interest in the Nigeria international defender from overseas. However, Makaab says the 25-year-old is staying at Pirates for next season.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “Olisa Ndah will definitely stay with Orlando Pirates,” Makaab told FARPost in brief remarks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since scoring an own goal in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on February 25, Ndah has not played a competitive match for Pirates.

If the Nigeria international defender does stay at Pirates, a huge challenge lies ahead of him. After he lost his place in the team, he will have to fight hard to take the place of either captain Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi or Tapelo Xoki.

All these players were being selected ahead of Ndah and executed themselves well as Pirates improved immensely in defence. Even Sandile Mthethwa was being considered ahead of the dreadlocked centre-back.

With his playing prospects diminishing, Ndah might be pushing for a move elsewhere as he seeks to enhance his chances of returning to the Nigeria national team. The possibility of missing out on selection for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations could see Ndah wanting to look for another club.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDAH? Pirates are scheduled to return for pre-season training in early July and Ndah is expected to be part of the players who will regroup for the new term.