'Ole must be hugely embarrassed' – Keane blasts Man Utd 'bluffers' & warns of repeat of Mourinho sacking

A man who wore the Red Devils shirt with fierce pride during his playing days has panned those currently at the club

Roy Keane has not held back in his assessment of the task facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at , with the former midfielder warning that the same players who "threw Jose Mourinho under the bus" could do the same to his former team-mate.

Solskjaer's arrival following Mourinho's dismissal saw a huge turnaround in form for the Old Trafford side, prompting the club's board to hand the Norwegian the top job on a permanent basis.

That appointment, however, has coincided with a downturn in results, with the Red Devils having suffered six defeats in their last eight games in all competitions.

Many have claimed that United jumped the gun in appointing a club legend full-time, but Keane, who captained the Premier League giants with a degree of ferocity that saw him feared throughout Europe, says that everything is down to "bluffers" within the squad.

“[Ole] won't be under pressure in terms of his job but he'll be under pressure about getting results and particularly the performance,” Keane told Sky Sports ahead of Wednesday's big derby match against .

“I'm always intrigued when people talk after games saying 'we'll be up for the next game' – you're supposed to be up for every game.

“To me it doesn't matter if you're playing for Man Utd or Altrincham, you've got to be up for every game of football, so I don't fall for this carry on that there's going to be a 'brilliant reaction' from these players.

“These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they will do exactly the same to Ole. don't change their spots. There's too many bluffers at this club to get United back to the very top.

“Even the point that we're talking about Man Utd trying to finish fourth shows you the drop in standards at United over the past few years both on and off the pitch. It's not up to the manager to motivate the players, you've got to motivate yourself. It's a big test for Ole.

“You've got to be up for every single game at Manchester United and the fact that Ole's gone and discussed it today and after the game [against ] about his players not being up for a game of football... he must be hugely embarrassed.”