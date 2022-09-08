Olayinka scores as Slavia Prague hold Sivasspor, Delort on song for Nice

The Nigeria and Algeria internationals headline African goal scorers in various stadia across Europe on Thursday night

Peter Olayinka registered his name on the scorer’s sheet in Slavia Prague’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Sivasspor in Thursday’s Uefa Europa Conference League.

The Nigeria international was named in the Czech outfit’s starting XI at the Sivas Stadium and he repaid Steffen Baumgart’s faith in him with a goal.

In the fourth minute, Olayinka found space in the Eagles’ backline to beat goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural.

The lead lasted for just 23 minutes as the home side restored parity after Max-Alain Gradel found his way in Prague’s goal area before setting up Dia Saba – whose shot was too hot to be handled by goalkeeper Ales Mandous.

There was very little quality in the final third after the restart as both sides misses several scoring opportunities.

Olayinka and his teammates were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead, however, Lukas Provod missed from the penalty mark after Dimitrios Goutas committed a foul in the box.

At the Allianz Riviera, Andy Delort was Nice’s hero in their 1-1 home draw versus Bundesliga side FC Cologne.

The German topflight side took a 19th-minute lead through Steffen Tigges after he was set by Jan Thielmann.

The French side put up a frightening attacking display afterwards, yet they were unable to level matters.

Their breakthrough came at the hour mark after Gaetan Laborde’s free-kick was judged to have hit Timo Hubers’ hand in the Billy Goat wall – prompting referee Luis Godinho to award a penalty to Nice.

Algeria international Delort stepped up to take the ensuing kick which he blasted past goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe.

In another fixture, Burundi international Youssouf Ndayishimiye was among the scorers as Istanbul Basaksehir recorded a 4-0 away victory at Hearts.

A bright start by the Turkish Super Lig side saw them take a 26th-minute lead courtesy of Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, the 23-year-old African doubled the advantage for the visitors thanks to an assist from Deniz Turuc.

Goals from Stefano Okaka and Berkay Ozcan completed the impressive result against Robbie Neilson’s men.

Former Mali youth international Fousseni Diabate was in fine form having scored a brace as Partizan Beograd played out a 3-3 draw at Slovacko.

The home team had scored two first-half goals thanks to Jan Kalabiska’s double before the former Leicester City player between goalkeeper Filip Nguyen twice.

Despite playing with a man less following the marching orders given to Kristijan Belic, the Serbian side score their third goal through former Cape Verde international Ricardo Gomes.

Nevertheless, Libor Kozak scored a late goal to ensure that the six-goal thriller ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.