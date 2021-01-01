Olawale scores as Hapoel Ra'anana hold Hapoel Acre

The Nigerian teenager ended his Liga Leumit season on a high as Eldad Shavit’s men recorded an away draw on Friday afternoon

Friday’s Israeli Liga Leumit clash between Hapoel Acre and Hapoel Ra’anana ended 2-2 with Nigeria U20 star Peter Olawale finding the net.

Following a 2-1 home loss to Hapoel Nof HaGalil last time out, Eldad Shavit’s Ra’anana travelled to the Acre Municipal Stadium with the ambition of returning to winning ways.

For the hosts, they went into the clash in dire need of all points at stake having gone on a poor run of nine games without victory in all competitions.

The first chance of the afternoon fell to Acre, nonetheless, Yuval Oren’s effort was gathered by goalkeeper Niv Antman.

Zahi Ahmed was provided with another opportunity in the ninth minute, but his volley from Gal Katabi’s pass sailed over the crossbar for a goal kick to the visiting side.

Eventually, Acre took the lead in the 19th minute through Oren, who benefitted from some shambolic defending from Shavit’s team.

That advantage lasted for just 12 minutes before Olawale’s effort put his team back on level terms. With Ben Savir heading into Acre’s goal area, the 18-year-old shrugged off challenges from three of his markers before sending a low shot past goalkeeper Ofek Antman.

In the 36th minute, Omer Buaron restored the lead for Eli Cohen’s side from the penalty spot after Roy Herman had fouled a goal-bound Ahmed. The 28-year-old took the ensuing kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Ra’anana came out stronger in the second half but they were unable to convert the few chances that came their way.

Nine minutes from full-time, they got the much-needed equaliser through defender David Tiram who headed Abu Shaker’s cross past Antman.

With his latest effort, Olawale has ended the 2020-21 campaign with four goals in nine matches played for the Karnei Oren Memorial Field giants.

“Another one! This is my Easter present for my family, friends, club and loving fans. God is the greatest,” he tweeted after the match.

Another one! This is my Easter present for my family, friends, club and loving fans. God is the greatest 💪💕pic.twitter.com/fhSuK9ymTL — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) April 2, 2021

Hapoel Ra’anana, who finished in the 11th position after accruing 35 points from 30 matches, will now compete alongside Hapoel Afula, Maccabi Ahi Nazareth, SC Kfar Kasem, Hapoel Umm al-Fahm, Hapoel Ironi Akko, Hapoel Petah Tikva and Hapoel Kfar Shalem in the relegation play-off on a yet to be announced date.