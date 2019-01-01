Ola Aina: Former Chelsea defender makes full Torino debut against Atalanta

The Nigeria international was in action for the duration of Sunday's game to help the Bulls extend their unbeaten start in the league

Following his permanent move from this summer, Ola Aina made his full debut for in their 3-2 win over on Sunday.

Aina made his way into Walter Mazzarri's starting XI at the Stadio Ennio Tardini after playing 44 minutes in their opening fixture against last Sunday.

Goals from Kevin Bonifazi, Alex Berenguer and Armando Izzo were enough for Torino to edge their hosts in a five-goal thriller as they made it two wins in a row in the .

Aina's impressive performance for Torino during last season's loan spell, convinced the Bulls to sign him on a four-year deal in June.

They are second behind in the Serie A table with six points after two matches.

The 22-year-old will be looking to help Torino maintain their fine start to the season when they take on Lecce on September 14.