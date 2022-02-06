Okoye leaks four goals as Sparta Rotterdam crumble at Dessers' Feyenoord

Maduka Okoye conceded four goals as Feyenoord defeated Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 in Sunday’s Eredivisie encounter.

The game played at De Kuip was the goalkeeper’s first match for the Castle Lords since returning from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – where Nigeria crashed out in the Round of 16.

Okoye was named in the starting XI as Henk Fraser’s men went into the game with the aspirations of ending their nine-match winless run, but the hosts had other ideas.

Feyenoord began the game on a bright note as Orkun Kokcu put his side ahead after four minutes, with his shot beating Okoye.

Seven minutes later, Alireza Jahanbakhsh doubled the hosts’ advantage after he was set up by Luis Sinisterra.

Knowing that they could return home with a basket full of goals, the visiting team went defensive and occasionally threatened using counter-attacks.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, they went into the tunnel with a two-goal deficit.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Sparta Rotterdam tried all they could to reduce their deficit, however, that ambitions vanished into thin air as Guus Til increased the lead for the hosts ten minutes before the hour mark.

Til completed his double with 20 minutes left on the clock as Okoye endured a frustrating evening.

He was in action from start to finish but could do little to prevent his team from losing.

On the other hand, Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers was introduced for Bryan Linssen in the 66th minute.

Manager Arne Slot was delighted with his team’s result and described it as one of their best matches of the 2021-22 campaign.

"I thought it was impressive to see how good we were at this stage of the game,” he told the media.

Article continues below

“Setting the pace, team play and imposing our will on the opponent all went very well. This is one of our best games this season.

“We had plenty of chances to run further out, but unfortunately we didn't take advantage of them. 2-0 I didn't think was a realistic reflection of the balance of power.”

Following this loss, Sparta Rotterdam occupy the 17th position having garnered 14 points from 21 matches. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Willem II on February 13.