Okocha, Kanu and Amokachi among Super Eagles legends urged to contest NFF top job by Nigeria Senator Sani

The politician wants the former players to emulate Eto’o and Drogba by vying for the opportunity to replace the outgoing Pinnick

Nigeria senator Shehu Sani has challenged Super Eagles legends Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Segun Odegbami and Tijani Babangida to throw their hats in the ring for the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

NFF president Amaju Pinnick’s second term is set to end next month and while he is eligible for a third one, he has decided against running, leaving the field for a number of interested candidates among them former Nigeria international Peterside Idah.

However, Kaduna Central Senator Sani would like to see more big names come forward and contest for the opportunity to steer Nigerian football forward.

“The NFF election is here again. Ex-Nigerian Super Eagles should step forward and take the mantle of football administration,” Sani said via a social media post.

“Emulate Samuel Eto’o & [Didier] Drogba. Where is Okocha, Nwankwo, Amokachi, Odegbami and Babangida?” he posed.

Eto’o was elected Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president in December 2021 while Drogba was unsuccessful in his bid to become the Ivory Coast football federation boss when he failed to garner the required votes in the first round of the election in April this year.

Super Eagles legends have on the other hand shied away from the NFF top job, a decision that has drawn criticism from fans, and it seems the heat will be increased as Pinnick exits the stage.

Former Delta State Football Association chairman Pinnick came into office in 2014 before being reelected four years later and on Monday, he reiterated his desire to leave having announced his decision in April.

“Third term, no, no. I am fine and am telling you that as there are so many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football,” Pinnick told Nigeria’s Arise TV.

“I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new Nigeria Football Federation president and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere,” he added.