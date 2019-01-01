Okocha: I would choose Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The 45-year-old has revealed which South African team he would have played for if he had the chance to ply his trade in South Africa

Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed he wouldn't have been tempted to play for either or had he had the opportunity.

The retired midfielder would have chosen to play for simply because of their style.

"Well, I think sometimes I am brutally honest. I think the way I played, I would have suited Sundowns. It's nothing against Pirates or Chiefs but I think I would have been more comfortable in a team that loves to have possession," Okocha told the media at Nike Centre in Soweto.

Article continues below

Chiefs and Pirates are the two most well-supported teams in , while Sundowns are dominating the country on the field again since the arrival of Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane took over the Brazilians in 2012 and has won all the trophies available in South Africa aside from the MTN8 with Sundowns.

Okocha enjoyed a successful football career with the likes of PSG and in Europe before retiring over a decade ago.