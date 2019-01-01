Okereke scores as Tau’s Club Brugge defeat Ajagun’s Kortrijk

The Nigerian came from the bench to score as the Blue-Black silenced the Guys to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 games

David Okereke continued his impressive scoring form in ’s 3-0 victory over Kortrijk in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

The Nigerian came from the bench to seal his side’s win after Hans Vanaken’s brace had given Philippe Clement’s men a 2-0 halftime lead.

Vanaken gave Club Brugge a third minute lead from the penalty mark after Brendan Hines-Ike had fouled Eduard Sobol.

The Belgian doubled his lead 18 minutes later after curling in a ball that beat helpless goalkeeper Sebastien Bruzzese.

With the hosts having a two-goal advantage, Okereke replaced Mbaye Diagne in the 62nd minute before tucking home the third six minutes later – for his seventh of the season.

international Percy Pau came on as a 65th minute substitute for Lois Openda but could not add to his two goals scored so far.

For the visitors, ’s Abdul Jeleel Ajagun and Ezekiel Imoh were thrown into the fray by manager Yves Vanderhaeghe, but could not stop the Guys from going down.

With this result, Club Brugge remain league leaders with 33 points from 13 matches – six points above closest challenger Standard Liege.

After Wednesday’s clash at PSG, they travel to Bosuilstadion for a date with Royal Antwerp.