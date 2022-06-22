Ohizu: Sekhukhune United address reports linking Nigerian striker with Orlando Pirates transfer

Babina Noko broke their silence regarding links between the Buccaneers and their top scorer when approached by GOAL

Sekhukhune United have addressed reports linking their star striker Chibuike Ohizu with Orlando Pirates.



The Nigerian marksman was one of the standout performers for Babina Noko in their debut appearance in the Premier Soccer League in the 2021-22 campaign.



His exploits were believed to have caught the eye of the Buccaneers as they looked to reinforce their striking department in the upcoming South African winter transfer window.



However, Sekhukhune chief executive officer Jonas Malatji insisted that Pirates are yet to officially register their interest in Ohizu.



"No, there is nothing there. We have never been approached by Orlando Pirates," Malatji told GOAL



Ohizu - a former Jomo Cosmos player - was among the strikers who were constantly linked with the Buccaneers throughout the recent season.



Pirates have so far signed centre-forwards Bienvie Eva Naga and Evidence Makgopa from Chippa United and Baroka FC, respectively, as they prepare for the 2022-23 term.



Ohizu hit the back of the net eight times from 17 starts in the league and he finished the campaign as Sekhukhune's top scorer.



It was his second season with Babina Noko having joined the club from Cosmos in 2020 and he helped the team secure promotion to the PSL by clinching the National First Division title.