Ogonna Chukwudi: Madrid CFF sign Nigeria midfielder from CSKA Moscow

The Super Falcons midfielder has completed her transfer to the Spanish side after passing her medical and putting pen to paper

Spanish club Madrid CFF have completed the signing of midfielder Ogonna Chukwudi for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Madrid based outfit secured the Super Falcons star as a free agent after one year with Russian side last season.

On joining CSKA from Djurgardens last term, she celebrated a domestic title success with the Russian champions despite missing out on kicking the ball during her side's campaign due to an injury.

Having moved to , she will be hoping to get her professional career back on track at Matapinoneras after fully recovering from her unfortunate injury setback in .

Her arrival will also bolster the ranks of Oscar Fernandez's team as they seek to improve on their good start to the current campaign, with 25 points from 14 matches in seventh position.

With her announcement, she becomes the second Nigerian to join Madrid this January after Osinachi Ohale from AS and fourth at the club after Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu.

Her move also means, there are now eight Nigerians in the Spanish top-flight this term, along with 's Charity Adule, 's Asisat Oshoala, 's Toni Payne, 's Rasheedat Ajibade and Madrid CFF trio Chikwelu, Okeke and Ohale.

The 32-year-old boasts huge experience, having enjoyed a decade long stay in where she starred for Umea, KIF Orebro, Kristianstads and Djurgardens before joining CSKA.

At international level, she played for Nigeria at three Women's World Cup tournaments in 2007, 2011, and 2019 and also featured twice at the African Women's Cup of Nations in 2008 and 2012.

Goal understands Ogonna and Chukwudi could earn their debuts for Madrid after making the travelling squad to on Saturday.