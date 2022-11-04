Ofori or Mpontshane - Riveiro’s biggest Orlando Pirates call yet?

In his first season with the Soweto giants, the Buccaneers’ Spain-born head coach has the chance to claim silverware just four months into his tenure

Choosing the correct Orlando Pirates goalkeeper between Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane for the MTN8 final against AmaZulu could prove to be a pivotal moment for Bucs mentor Jose Riveiro.

The best way for a coach to stay in a job is to win trophies and at clubs like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, expectations are high.

Pirates have the chance to restore some smiles to their fans’ faces and while Bucs did win the MTN8 title two seasons back, there’s been little more to celebrate in the past eight or so years since their last spell of sustained success.

Victory on Saturday would instill confidence in the players, and increase their belief that Riveiro and his technical team are on the right track.

And one of the key aspects to victory will be team selection, with the goalkeeper berth especially topical.

Be it in the 90 minutes, over 120 minutes, or in a penalty shoot-out, cup finals are frequently decided in no small part by goalkeepers.

Now that the likely-World Cup-bound Richard Ofori is fit again, there are those who believe the Ghana stopper should start against AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.

Part of the reason for that is Mpontshane’s error against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend when he was caught off his line and was lobbed from 55 metres out by Yusuf Maart for the only goal of the Soweto derby.

Ofori arguably also brings more physical presence and greater aerial command to his box, and is after all the club’s number one.

But it would be very harsh on Mpontshane, because the Maart goal aside, he’s barely put a foot wrong in the last four matches.

And it’s fair to remember also that he made two brilliant saves to twice deny Ashley du Preez after the Amakhosi striker had been clear through on goal, before Maart’s strike.

It may also be fairer to give credit to Maart for a once-in-a-lifetime kind of goal than to try to blame the Bucs keeper.

Having for so long been a backup keeper, Mpontshane (36) may have been feeling like it was finally his time to grab the limelight.

Is he the better keeper, probably not. But he does have match fitness and sharpness which Ofori does not have, and he should also have the momentum and confidence created by some excellent performances.

But he must put Maart out of his mind – because if Mpontshane does play, he needs to be fully focused and filled with self-belief – doubt can be dangerous in pressure games.

It’s a tough but crucial call for the Pirates coaches to make.