Ofori: Ghana and Maritzburg United goalkeeper to undergo medical at Orlando Pirates - Report

The shot-stopper seems to be edging closer to joining Bucs, who had Ghanaian keeper Fatau Dauda on their books between 2013 and 2014

international Richard Ofori is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Premier Soccer League ( ) giants .

This comes after Ofori's current club, accepted an offer from the Buccaneers, who are keen to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

Bucs have parted ways with French shot-stopper Joris Delle and Ofori is expected to fill the void left by the former player at the Houghton-based giants.

"Ofori is leaving Pietermaritzburg today for Johannesburg. He is expected to sign a three-year contract with Pirates," a source told Kick Off on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had a successful 2019/20 season in which he established himself as one of the best keepers in the country.

Ofori kept 11 clean sheets from 28 league matches and only Pirates shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands and SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams had more clean sheets with 12 and 13 clean sheets respectively.

The former Legon Cities FC player also played an instrumental role in helping the Team of Choice reach the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost .

Bucs have already signed Wayde Jooste ( ), Collins Makgaka ( FC), Thabang Monare, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja (all ).

Meanwhile, Pirates are reportedly in the market for a quality striker with the current transfer window set to close next month.

The Buccaneers are known to be long-term admirers of Bafana Bafana international Bradley Grobler since last year.

However, his current club, SuperSport United are said to have decided to keep the proven goalscorer, who hit the back of the net 17 times across all competitions for the Tshwane giants.

"The club is also searching for a top international striker after SuperSport United decided to keep Grobler," a source told the same publication.

Pirates have parted ways with Zambian forwards Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga after they were both deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

The duo struggled for game time under Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer in the recent 2019/20 campaign.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on in a 2020 MTN8 quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.