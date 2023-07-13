Ofori fires warning to Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League rivals - 'We are there to compete'

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is adamant the Sea Robbers will be ready to compete in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns & Pirates will represent Mzansi in Caf CL

Ofori expected to make his debut in competition

Ghanaian explains why Bucs shouldn't be underrated

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates will play in the Caf Champions League after finishing second in the 2022/23Premier Soccer League season.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper is happy to be among the squad that will play in the prestigious annual club competition.

Ofori insists the team will be giving the best despite conceding there will be a stiff challenge from the opponents.

WHAT HE SAID: "The Caf Champions League is one of the biggest tournaments we have on the African continent and it’s a dream to play in it," Ofori said as quoted by Sowetan.

"The competition is very good. As Orlando Pirates we are in it to compete and not just there to add numbers. We’re going there to compete, and the other clubs know what Orlando Pirates can offer on a good day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori's contract with Pirates was extended by a year with an option of extension.

In the 2022/23 season, Ofori made just 10 Premier Soccer League appearances, which was the same as the previous campaign.

The experienced shot-stopper has to prove his quality for Bucs to guarantee his stay beyond the forthcoming season.

WHAT NEXT: Ofori has to beat stiff competition in the goalkeeping department to be a regular for Bucs once again.