Officially: the Egyptian Football Association settles Hossam Hassan's fate

The Egyptian Football Association announced on Tuesday the renewal of the contract of Hossam Hassan, the head coach of Egypt's senior national team, to remain in his position until 2030.

An official statement, published via the association's social media accounts, confirmed the signing of renewal contracts with the national team's technical staff, putting into effect the board's decision to approve the extension.

According to the association, the signing ceremony took place at a session attended by engineer Hani Abu Rida, president of the board of the Egyptian Football Association, Khaled El-Darandaly, vice-president of the association, and Dr Mostafa Azzam, secretary general of the association. Also present were Hossam Hassan, team manager Ibrahim Hassan and administrative director Walid Badr.

The board, the statement added, pushed through the renewal to give the technical staff stability and ensure continuity in the coming phase, in line with the objectives and plans laid out for the national team.

Hassan took charge of Egypt's national team in February 2024, succeeding Portugal's Rui Vitoria. He then led the Pharaohs on a run marked by clear improvement in both results and performance.

He steered Egypt to the 2026 World Cup finals before pulling off something historic. The Pharaohs reached the round of 16 for the first time in their World Cup history, delivering strong performances along the way, before bowing out in a thrilling 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

Hassan also dragged Egypt back into the continental picture and kept results steady throughout his spell. That form convinced the association's board to back him with a deal running until 2030, with the aim of building towards the challenges ahead, chief among them the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums