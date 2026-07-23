Inter Miami's joy at announcing the signing of Brazilian Casemiro did not last long. Major League Soccer have opened an investigation into the deal.

Casemiro joined Inter Miami yesterday, Wednesday, on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United ended, linking up with a host of stars at the American club, chief among them Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

According to English newspaper "The Sun", Major League Soccer confirmed in an official statement that they had launched an investigation into the Casemiro deal over allegations that Inter Miami breached negotiation rules.

The allegations concern "discovery rights", a system that grants clubs priority in negotiating with international players not registered in the competition.

Under this system, no club may enter into negotiations with a player if his discovery rights are registered in the name of another club, unless it first obtains those rights or reaches an agreement with the club that holds them.

Los Angeles Galaxy held Casemiro's discovery rights. That could force Inter Miami to pay 750,000 pounds sterling.

The statement said: "The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from making any further comment until the review is complete".

It added: "While Inter Miami and Los Angeles Galaxy reached a settlement regarding discovery priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be revealed once the tampering investigation concludes".

Only once the investigation ends will the size of the fee Inter Miami pay Los Angeles Galaxy for Casemiro's discovery rights be determined.