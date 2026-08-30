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Officially: Saudi club Al-Hilal sign Watkins as Benzema's future hangs in the balance

O. Watkins
K. Benzema
Al Hilal
England
France
Saudi Arabia

New attacking signing

Al-Hilal have completed the signing of England striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa before the summer transfer window shuts.

Read also: Al-Hilal the reason: will Benzema retire from football for good?

The deal all but confirms Karim Benzema's exit from the Saudi club, with reports claiming the France forward has agreed a financial settlement to end his stay.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Al-Hilal unveiled the signing through an official video on their account on the "X" platform, showing Watkins in the club shirt as they announced his arrival at "the Blue".

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Watkins responded with a message on his own accounts: "Six wonderful years have come to an end, thank you for the wonderful memories, and for always supporting me in times of joy and difficulty, saying goodbye is never easy for this club, as it has been a big part of my life on and off the pitch."

He will lead the Al-Hilal attack in the coming period alongside Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville, who joins from West Ham to fill the right and left flanks. Reports also point to a completed deal for Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli.

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