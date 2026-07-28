Al-Hilal have solved the right-back problem that plagued them all of last season. The Saudi club have officially signed Mohammed Mahzari from Al-Taawoun on a three-year deal running until the summer of 2029, strengthening a defensive line built for the challenges ahead.

Mahzari completed the formalities last Monday evening. He now heads to join "the Leader" at their training camp in Austria, linking up with his new team-mates as preparations continue ahead of the new season.

The deal addresses an acute crisis. Al-Hilal were left short at right-back last season when Portugal's Joao Cancelo suffered a severe injury, dropped out of the domestic squad and saw his role restricted to the Asian tournament alone. Saudi player Hamad Al-Yami then went down with a similar injury, pushing the club's management to make the position a top summer priority.

At 24, Mahzari offers real versatility. He is comfortable at right-back and equally capable in the heart of the defence, handing his coach a range of tactical options.

His career began in the youth ranks of Al-Ettifaq, but a genuine first-team chance never came. That prompted a loan move to Al-Taawoun, before he joined "the Dean" permanently last summer on a three-year contract.

Then came the performances that turned heads. Mahzari impressed throughout the campaign, catching the attention of Al-Hilal's management, who negotiated with Al-Taawoun to buy out the remainder of his contract. The deal underlines "the Leader's" determination to plug the defensive gaps and bolster the squad with promising local players who have proven their worth in the Saudi league.