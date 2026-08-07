Officially: Real Madrid star moves to the Italian league

One of Real Madrid's most prominent players has officially made the switch to Italy, ready to take on a fresh challenge next season.

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Argentine Franco Mastantuono on loan from Real Madrid, according to an official statement from the Italian club.

The Viola confirmed they had secured Mastantuono on loan after obtaining the rights to his sporting services from Real Madrid.

Born in the Argentine city of Azul on 14 August 2007, Mastantuono came through the youth ranks at River Plate before making his first-team debut at just sixteen. He has since played 64 matches in the River Plate shirt, scoring 10 goals.

Last season he featured for Real Madrid in 35 matches across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, netting 3 goals along the way.

Fiorentina also confirmed that Mastantuono is the youngest player ever to debut for the senior Argentina national team. He has worn the shirt of the Tango Dancers on four occasions.

