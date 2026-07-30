Real Madrid pulled off a surprise attacking signing on Thursday evening, confirming they had struck a deal with Levante for young striker Carlos Espi as the Whites press on with efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid said in a statement on their official website: "Real Madrid and Levante have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Carlos Espi, who will be tied to our club for five seasons, until 30 June 2031."

The 21-year-old spent three seasons with Levante. He featured in 66 matches, scored 20 goals and last season claimed the award for the best player under 23 in the league.

At international level, the Spanish striker has represented his country at under-19 and under-20 level.

Espi arrives as Real Madrid hunt for extra attacking options, with coach Jose Mourinho keen to have someone who can play as an out-and-out striker. The idea is to offer a "back-up plan" in tricky matches, much like the role Joselu filled during the 2023-2024 season.

Joselu shone that year despite spending most of it on the bench, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists. His finest hour came in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich. He struck twice within nine minutes to send Real Madrid into the final, then helped the club to their fifteenth European crown.

Bringing in Espi does not clash with Mourinho's plans for Brazilian striker Endrick, who should remain in the coach's thinking next season, especially given his ability to lead the line or operate on the right wing.

Mourinho had made defence his transfer priority, targeting an additional centre-back plus a midfielder capable of spreading play and creating chances, before Real Madrid wrapped up the Espi deal to hand the squad a fresh attacking option for next season.

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