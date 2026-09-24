Real Madrid have revealed the nature of Ibrahima Konaté's injury just hours after the defender left the France camp, raising fresh fears over the team's readiness at a crucial stage.

The Spanish giants confirmed the details of the French defender's condition in an official statement a short while ago. Konaté returned to Madrid after leaving Les Bleus during the current international break.

Earlier today, the French Football Federation had announced that he left camp after feeling pain in his knee. Initial reports pointed only to a slight sprain.

Real Madrid's statement told a different story. The club confirmed the player is suffering from an injury to the collateral ligament of his right leg, and that his condition will be assessed and his treatment programme monitored over the coming period.

The statement stopped short of putting a timeframe on his absence. Spanish newspaper "Sport" explained that the injury is not as serious as had been feared, and that he could be sidelined for as little as two weeks, despite his history of knee problems over the past two years at Liverpool.

According to the same paper, Konaté is expected to be ready for the tough clash against Villarreal on 10 October in La Liga. "Mundo Deportivo" cast doubt on that, stressing his return could be delayed.









Konaté is now the second Real Madrid player to pick up an injury during the current break, after Federico Valverde, whose own return date remains uncertain. It leaves the coaching staff in a difficult spot ahead of the resumption.







