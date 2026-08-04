Officially: Messi donates 80,000 euros to Spain

Argentine star Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros to support reconstruction efforts in the areas ravaged by the wildfires that swept through the Spanish capital Madrid in recent weeks.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the regional government of Madrid, broke the news on her official social media accounts, thanking the Argentina captain for his gesture.

"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid," Ayuso said. "I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves."



The donation lands as Spanish authorities press on with efforts to control the damage across the Sierra Oeste area. The flames have finally entered a containment stage after nearly two weeks.

Even with the situation stabilising, emergency teams are still monitoring the fire's perimeter and tackling hotspots, particularly around the San Juan reservoir. Sixteen ground units of firefighters, forest firefighting teams and environmental guard personnel remain involved.

Residents in seven residential areas across the towns of Pelayos de la Presa and San Martín de Valdeiglesias are still barred from returning home. The roads leading to the San Juan reservoir and Alberche beach stay shut, as does the M-957 road until further notice.

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