Officially.. Manchester City Renew Foden's Contract

Manchester City confirmed on Wednesday that Phil Foden has signed a new contract, tying the England international to the Etihad until 2030.

Manchester City stated via their official website: "Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030."

They added: "The 26-year-old player, a lifelong Manchester City fan, will continue his association with the club that began when he was nine years old in our academy."

The statement went on: "Since his first appearance with the first team under Pep Guardiola in 2017, he has become one of the most decorated players in our history."

Twenty major titles have followed for Foden at City: six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, three Community Shields, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

His attacking talent is instinctive, and the individual honours have piled up. He was named PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2023/24, Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season.

In May 2026, he became only the sixth player to record 100 goal contributions in the Premier League with Manchester City. He is also one of just 20 players to have scored 100 goals for the club in its 132-year history.

Foden reflected on the new deal by telling the club's official website that he is living out his childhood dreams in a City shirt.

He added: "Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I ever wanted to do, and wearing this shirt is always an honour for me."

"It is not lost on me that I have been fortunate enough to be part of a historic period in which many titles were won, but we are always looking to the future and striving to win more," he continued.

The forward went on: "I can only thank the club, the staff, my teammates and the fans who continue to place their trust in me and believe that I will give my all for City, and I hope I can repay you all for years to come."

On the return of Enzo, he said: "I am eager to work with Enzo again. He was fantastic during the treble season, someone all the players respect and love working with. His return here is exciting."

He concluded: "Personally, I know I have improved a lot through working with our coaches and our world-class team, and with the departure of many of the legends who were here when I started my career, I am excited for the next stage of my career at this great club."