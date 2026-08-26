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Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Officially: Manchester City announce their star's departure to Newcastle

Transfers
N. Gonzalez
Manchester City
Newcastle United
Spain
England

End of the 18-month journey inside the Etihad Stadium!

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of one of their stars from the Etihad Stadium in this summer window, a move few Sky Blues fans saw coming.

An official statement from the English club confirmed the permanent transfer of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United, ending an 18-month spell within City's walls.

Gonzalez, 24, made 59 appearances across all competitions for City and scored four goals before deciding to seek more regular football away from the Citizens.

The midfielder bid farewell to City's fans with a moving message. "It was an honour for me to be part of this great club," he said. "It is difficult for anyone from the outside to grasp the greatness of Manchester City. The management, the players, the coaches and the fans make it truly special."

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Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
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"I enjoyed every moment here, but I want to play more, and I leave carrying nothing but all the love and gratitude," he added. "I learned a great deal alongside the best players and coaches in the world, and I thank all my team-mates, the technical staff and the fans for their support, and I wish the team every success."

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