La Liga confirmed the date of the season's first Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Writing on their account on the "X" network, La Liga said the Clasico will take place in the tenth round of the competition at the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium on 25 October at nine o'clock in the evening local time.



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Both sides share top spot on 9 points after the first 3 rounds, though Barca lead on goal difference.

This will be the first Clasico of Jose Mourinho's second spell with Real Madrid. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, boasts impressive figures against Los Blancos across his first two seasons at the "Spotify Camp Nou".



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