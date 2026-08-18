Juventus have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham, confirming the deal on Tuesday to strengthen their squad for the new season.

The club revealed through their official website that Vicario joins on loan until 30 June 2027.

Born in 1996, the goalkeeper came through the Udinese youth academy before spells at Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari and Empoli, where he racked up 69 Serie A appearances.

A move to Tottenham followed in 2023. He played 117 matches for the London club and lifted the Europa League title in the 2024/25 season before this fresh chapter in Turin.

French outlet "Foot Mercato" reported that Juventus landed the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy for 10 million euros including bonuses.

Vicario wasn't their first choice. Reports suggested Juventus had chased Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and Zion Suzuki before settling on the Italian.











