Ipswich Town have signed Moroccan international defender Issa Diop from Fulham, the English club confirmed on Wednesday, as they gear up for the new Premier League season.

The 29-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal running until the summer of 2030 after passing his medical, according to the official website of the newly-promoted Tractor Boys.

Ipswich kept the official financial details under wraps, but European reports put the value of the deal at around 10 million euros (about 8.5 million pounds sterling).

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The move follows a standout showing for Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Diop featured in five matches and struck a stoppage-time goal against the Netherlands to help fire the Atlas Lions into the quarter-finals.

Ipswich hailed their new man in a statement: "The player, who stands 194 cm tall, is considered one of the strongest defenders in the air and excels at defensive reading of the game."

Diop launched his professional career at Toulouse, where he wore the captain's armband at an early age, before joining West Ham United in 2018 for a club-record fee.

A switch to Fulham followed in 2022. He has since racked up more than 75 Premier League appearances for the Cottagers, taking his total in the competition beyond 170.